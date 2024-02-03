16-year-old recovering after large fight breaks out at Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after he was involved in a fight at Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia's Bridesburg neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.
At around 2 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia police responded to Franklin Towne Charter at 5301 Tacony Street where they say a 16-year-old boy, who was not a student at the school, was being assaulted by multiple students.
Medical personnel took the 16-year-old to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
Police say the boy was released from the hospital Friday evening after he was treated for a possible concussion and minor injuries.
The Northeast Detective Division has obtained video of the fight and is actively investigating the incident.
