Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

New gear to be available at Wells Fargo Center this year for Flyers games
New gear to be available at Wells Fargo Center this year for Flyers games 04:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.

The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.

The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.

There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.

After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.

They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.

Wells Fargo Center to offer new food options for Flyers games this season 04:46

John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. 

That's on the ice. 

There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. 

Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.

