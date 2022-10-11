New club level to debut at Wells Fargo Center in time for Flyers season opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wells Fargo Center has a brand new club level and it will debut just in time for the Philadelphia Flyers season opener. CBS3 had the chance to check out some of the new features Tuesday, which include new dining options from Stephen Star restaurants, Jose Garces and Marc Vetri.

They also unveiled some cool new technology.

Visitors can check out historical items and a photography collection and there will be a new retail location where you can pick up expensive merchandise.