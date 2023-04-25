Zero toxic compounds identified after Wissinoming warehouse fire, city says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- No toxic compounds were identified that would pose a threat to residents following a warehouse fire in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section, the city announced Tuesday.

The city collected an air sample in the vicinity of Monday's fire and ran multiple tests through Air Management Services, showing no threat to residents in the area. It also didn't cause a rise in any pollutants the city monitors.

The 4-alarm fire started just before 10 a.m. Monday on the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane, where the trucking company, J.S. Fesmire Hauling, Inc is located, caused large plumes of smoke to billow throughout Wissinoming and were visible on Interstate-95.

At least 140 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire, according to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson. It was placed under control at 11:21 a.m.

Fire officials say a man was injured, treated at the scene and then taken to Torresdale Hospital. He was placed in stable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.