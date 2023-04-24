Massive flames at trucking company in Wissinoming

One person injured after massive fire breaks out at trucking company in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Massive flames broke out at a trucking company in Philadelphia's Wissinoming section Monday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene where large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from two buildings and several trucks, just before 10 a.m.

The trucking company, J.S. Fesmire Hauling, Inc, is on the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane. It's an industrial area behind the Dietz & Watson building.

"It woke us up. Two bangs, one little bang, and then one large bang," Wissionming resident Roger Corssen said. "The large bang got my attention. I came out, we saw the smoke here."

"The last explosion ratted the entire block. And I live down the street and my whole house rattled," another resident Kristal Swick said. "It's what made me come out, I saw the smoke and I saw the flames."

At least 140 firefighters responded to the four-alarm fire. It was placed under control at 11:21 a.m.

The large plumes of smoke were visible along I-95.

NOW: Firefighters are battling a massive fire in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia. Smoke can be seen from 95 and is causing delays in and out of the city. pic.twitter.com/Y06OpLw8B2 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) April 24, 2023

Fire officials say one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

A shelter-in-place is no longer an effect for those who live in the area.

The Philadelphia Health Department says it is monitoring the situation and testing the air quality. The agency says tests have come back clean so far.