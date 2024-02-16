Philadelphia Fire encourages residents to install carbon monoxide detectors in wake of Holmesburg tragedy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The investigation continues to find out exactly what killed a family of three in Holmesburg, but early reports indicate they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, Philadelphia's Fire Department is hoping to educate the public on the dangers of the deadly gas.

Flowers left at the home on Ashburner Street in Holmesburg serve as a reminder of the tragedy that has neighbors like Orest Borodevyc still shaken up.

"I did not notice anything peculiar. I didn't look why the cars were there. People have days off maybe. It's tragic," said Borodevyc.

Hearts are heavy in the community after learning Jorge Cardona, Maricel Martinez and their daughter 12-year-old Angelina Cardona were found dead inside their home.

Fire officials said they all were exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

"Check your heaters, call the gas company to do an inspection if you want. I recommend that," said Borodevyc.

Philadelphia Fire Department shared a similar message.

"The lesson of this is to make sure you understand what produces carbon monoxide and in a lot of homes it's going to be your furnace, your hot water heater, your stove, the place," said Jeffrey Thompson who is a first deputy commissioner.

Thompson said the department's community action teams were out in the community encouraging neighbors to make sure they have a carbon monoxide detector. He also said it's important to check the batteries twice a year and to make sure the appliances are vented correctly.

Meanwhile, Saint Albert the Great School where Angelina attended and Maricel taught posted on Facebook Friday morning, saying that their hearts are broken over the loss of a wonderful teacher and sweet student.

The school said both will be remembered for their kindness and how they treated others.

It's unclear when the medical examiner will release their official cause of death.