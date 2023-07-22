Fans, musicians in Philadelphia remember late Tony Bennett

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans at Main Street Music in Manayunk and across the Philadelphia area remember the music of Tony Bennett and the memories he left behind after dying Friday at 96 years old.

Tony Bennett's voice rang Friday in the hearts of music lovers all over the world. Main Street Music manager Jamie Blood said sales of Bennett's music were steady, even before fans learned of his death. Blood said she has her own memories with her parents of Bennett singing "I Left My Heart In San Francisco."

"Just riding in the car with them and listening to it and my dad singing along," she laughed.

Bennett may have had more than a billion Spotify streams, but Blood said his music brought people together under one roof at Main Street.

"We have people coming in who are like just out of college up into their 60s and 70s," Blood said. "People who have gotten rid of their CDs and now are going back to CDs or are going back to vinyl."

That included fans like 27-year-old Chelsea Wilf who shared her fondest memories of the legendary singer's work with younger music icons.

"When he and Lady Gaga were performing it was absolutely incredible, that it brought back a lot of memories of my grandparents," Wilf said.

Long-time cabaret singer Eddie Bruce told CBS News Philadelphia he was still thrilled about meeting Bennett in Philadelphia in 2015.

"I said, 'Oh by the way Mr. Bennett, I'm going to be at Feinstein's in March,' And, that was it. I got through," Bruce said. 'Oh, no! You're kidding. You're going to be at Feinstein's! Wow!' he said 'I'll come and see you.'"

Bruce said Bennett forgot that the star was already booked in another city that week. However, Bruce said he will miss seeing Bennett perform but will comfort in all the gold and platinum records the 20-time Grammy winner left behind.

"He owed us nothing. The bill was paid," Bruce said. "Rest in peace. Thank you."

Tony Bennett did much more than sing. He was a painter and also served our country in world-war-two, and became a civil rights activist.

