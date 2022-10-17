Philadelphia fans feel like they're in "twilight zone" as sports teams are thriving

Here's what you can expect to pay right now for third-party NLCS tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles and Phillies fans are recovering from a hoarse voice after all the cheering they did over the weekend. The Eagles are the only 6-0, undefeated, team in the NFL.

The Phillies won their last two games and are headed to the National League Championship.

The Flyers start the season 2-0 and the Union are coming off a victory preparing for the conference semi-finals match on Wednesday.

Fans are over the moon over the four major league teams on winning streaks. It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

"I'm actually happy right now. We have the Phillies just beat Atlanta. We also got the Eagles that just beat the Cowboys. Go Eagles!" Cameron Leslie said.

She notes we have to talk about the Union, they won the East.

Another fan reminds us the Sixers start their season on Tuesday in Boston.

"Sixers are starting up. They're looking really good this season. Flyers, we'll see how that goes, and overall it's just a crazy time. Exciting," James Schmidt said.

Fans feel they deserve this moment.

"It actually feels really weird that all Philly sports are doing so well right now. It's like the twilight zone. But I like the Twilight Zone. It's a great show," Stephanie Morgan said.

I checked in with Joel Maxcy, a professor of sports business at Drexel University, to put it all into perspective for us.

He says the last time the teams were doing this well was in 1980 when the Phillies, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers all played in the finals.

"I think that might be as good a year as any city has ever had. Unfortunately, just one championship out of the four, but having four teams, to me that's pretty incredible," Dr. Joel Maxcy said.

At Shibe Vintage Sports, the most popular item is an Eagles Kelly Green t-shirt.

"We probably had our biggest weekend in our 8-year existence this past weekend with the Phillies home and clinching against the Braves, and the Cowboys in town," Manager Darren Nowicki said.

Meanwhile, fans say that they have an obligation to keep the winning streaks going.

Stephanie Morgan/Philadelphia sports fan 00:18:30 "Let's keep being the person on the field that they need, because I like winning. Who doesn't like winning? Let's win some more!" Morgan said.

The Phillies are playing against the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. Game 1 is Tuesday.

