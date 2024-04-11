Philadelphia family grapples with Francisville home collapse but finds hope in community support

Philadelphia family draws strength from community after home collapse in Francisville

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family is devastated and wondering what the future will hold for them after their Francisville home partially collapsed. The house can't be fixed and has to be demolished, brick by brick.

The family opened up about the support they're getting that's giving them hope.

"The love and support has been unbelievable," Tyrone Mack said.

The tears continue to flow for Mack one day after his home partially collapsed. His family had just seconds to spare before it began to crumble.

Crews are continuing to demolish the home on North 16th Street while Mack and his family emotionally watch from across the street. They said a contracting company working on the adjacent lot, put them up in a hotel over concerns about the home's structure.

The family said the lot next door to them has been a construction zone for the past two years.

Mack said they've had issues with their foundation and walls but never imagined their lifelong home would collapse. They're left picking up the pieces, their memories buried beneath mounds of debris.

Not only is the family dealing with the loss of a home, but Mack and his son are both battling cancer.

Mack is finding glimmers of hope as he salvages priceless items.

"Pictures are what I was really looking for, they're valuable so I can tell my daughter 'here's your great grandma.' You can't put a dollar value on these things," he said.

Mack also recovered a saxophone once played by his father who was a jazz musician.

The demolition is being handled as delicately as possible as the family finds hope healing and hugs in neighbors.

"He's been a lifelong resident and this hurts that something like this could happen to his family," Mack's neighbor, Diedre Williams said.

"You know people have a good heart until you actually see it the outpouring of support people I don't even know just walking up giving me hugs," Mack said.

Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit that helps cancer patients, is managing and coordinating everything for the family right now, including legal support, food, and shelter.