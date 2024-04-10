Philadelphia family displaced after Spring Garden home partially collapses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A family is now displaced after their home in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood partially collapsed Wednesday.

Tyrone Mack and Sandy Island were living in their home on North 16th Street with their three kids and pets up until Tuesday night.

That's when the family said a contracting company put them up in a hotel because of concerns about the home collapsing.

"They said, 'You guys need to get out, it might fall,'" Mack said. "I'm like, I don't understand what's going on."

On Wednesday afternoon, crews were tearing down the home as it leaned slightly to one side.

According to the family, the lot next door to them has been a construction zone for the last two years.

Since then, they said they've struggled with issues with their home's foundation and walls.

Mack said this is another battle his family has been faced with after he and his son were diagnosed with cancer.

Because they're not allowed inside their home, the family isn't able to access their medications.

"I'm just getting home from the hospital," Mack said. "My daughter's in the kitchen and the ceiling falls. And we've just been fighting, trying, one battle after the next, and now it's like we're practically homeless."

The family said they're thankful they made it out safely, but they're still missing their cat and are without most of their belongings.

The American Red Cross and other organizations are helping the family find a place to stay.

The family is working with CHOP and Jefferson Hospital to get new medications, Island said.

Philadelphia Fire said no one was injured when the building collapsed.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the city's Licenses and Inspections Department for more information.