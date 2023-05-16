NEXT Weather: Sunny, mostly clear Election Day, rain for some overnight

Watch CBS News
By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sun will give way to clouds Tuesday as we prep for a quick warm-up following a crisp morning.

We're looking at a high of 80 degrees in the city with temperatures reaching the mid-70s by noon. It will be partly cloudy.

By 3 p.m., it will be mostly cloudy as school lets out.

And if you're heading out to the polls after working a 9-to-5, there will be plenty of cloud cover by 6 p.m. - but no rain is expected for the city today.

Remember, polls close at 8 p.m. If you want to learn more about the race, check out our mayoral candidates blog here.

There is some rain around, but not impacting much of our region. A system headed our way will stick to the south, dropping some showers in southern Delaware and some points on the Jersey Shore.

Temperatures will drop overnight and will peak in the high 60s on Wednesday. The day will be sunny, but cooler and breezier.

Saturday, we are keeping an eye on another chance for rain. There's a system off the coast that may stay there, and a front approaching from the west.

The key in our forecast is whether these two stay separate. If they do, we could see sun earlier on Saturday followed by rain at night.

If the system and the front combine, though, it could mean steadier rain impacting your weekend.

