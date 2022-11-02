Krasner warns election disruptors: you'll be in handcuffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't even think about it, or you'll be in handcuffs. That's the warning Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued to anyone thinking of tampering with mail-in ballot drop boxes or hindering access to polling this coming Election Day, Nov. 8.

Krasner spoke about election security efforts in a news conference Wednesday and issued the warning.

"Sometimes with extremists, it's necessary to knock on their foreheads early, and that is what we're doing now," Krasner told reporters. "We're making sure you have all the information you need so you do not get yourself into a pair of handcuffs. Because believe me, if you try to interfere with or erase the votes of Philadelphians, that's exactly where you're going to be."

Mail-in ballot drop boxes have been the target of conspiracy theories and misinformation about elections in Pennsylvania. Ballot drop boxes in the city are under 24-hour surveillance, election officials say.