Despite the clouds in Philadelphia, the solar eclipse brought people together to share a moment of wonder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday's solar eclipse was a scientific and cultural phenomenon that brought people together across Philadelphia to share an unforgettable experience.

When Philadelphians look back on the 2024 eclipse, they'll likely remember the moment of cosmic wonder — and the cloudy interruption from Mother Nature — but they'll also remember where they were and who they shared it with.

From people dancing at the party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway hosted by the Franklin Institute to Temple University doctors and nurses climbing to the rooftop for a better view, it was a special day.

One group of teens dashed from school to experience the celestial event in LOVE Park.

"The last time [in 2017] was more like a movie, how dark it got randomly," one said.

For first-timers like 71-year-old Kenneth Brock, it was a once-in-a-lifetime sight.

"That's like history to me," Brock said.

Some Drexel University students captured a photo to share in the group chat with their family in China.

"They said it looked really good because they had never seen anything like this before," one student said.

It was a rare occasion to see the bigger picture — through solar eclipse glasses.

"When you look out into that universe and you see the sun," one eclipse watcher said, "we can not be alone out here."