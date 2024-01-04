Watch CBS News
Sports

Philadelphia Eagles honor 5 Youth Football National Championship teams

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles honor 5 city youth football 2023 championship teams
Philadelphia Eagles honor 5 city youth football 2023 championship teams 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday honored five Philadelphia-area Youth Football National Championship teams at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles brought the 13U Downingtown Young Whippets, 12U West Philadelphia Panthers, 11U North Philadelphia Blackhawks, and the 10U and 9U Lawncrest Lions to the Linc for a tour, presentation of national championships banners and a chance to meet some of their favorite players.

Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was on hand for the event, providing life lessons to the youngsters.

RELATED: Jason Kelce, A.J. Brown among 6 Eagles to earn Pro Bowl nods

"One thing that I learned growing up and winning championships, it really teaches you a life lesson," McPhearson said. "You meet people that you're going through blood, sweat and tears with these young men beside you."

McPhearson was part of the Eagles NFC championship team in 2022 and was on the Penn State University team that won the Fiesta Bowl in 2017. McPhearson spent two seasons at Happy Valley before transferring to Texas Tech.

"You're going to be friends with these boys the rest of your life," McPhearson added. "You accomplish something like a championship at this level, whether it's college or the NFL. That's really something that's going to mold you and make you want to go higher and higher."

McPhearson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in August.

Wednesday's event was part of the team's Eagles Case Community Tuesday initiative.

The Eagles close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS Philadelphia.

Tom Dougherty
headshot.jpg

Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS News Philadelphia, Tom covered the NHL and college sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He covers breaking news and sports.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 11:03 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.