Philadelphia Eagles honor 5 Youth Football National Championship teams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday honored five Philadelphia-area Youth Football National Championship teams at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles brought the 13U Downingtown Young Whippets, 12U West Philadelphia Panthers, 11U North Philadelphia Blackhawks, and the 10U and 9U Lawncrest Lions to the Linc for a tour, presentation of national championships banners and a chance to meet some of their favorite players.

Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson was on hand for the event, providing life lessons to the youngsters.

"One thing that I learned growing up and winning championships, it really teaches you a life lesson," McPhearson said. "You meet people that you're going through blood, sweat and tears with these young men beside you."

McPhearson was part of the Eagles NFC championship team in 2022 and was on the Penn State University team that won the Fiesta Bowl in 2017. McPhearson spent two seasons at Happy Valley before transferring to Texas Tech.

"You're going to be friends with these boys the rest of your life," McPhearson added. "You accomplish something like a championship at this level, whether it's college or the NFL. That's really something that's going to mold you and make you want to go higher and higher."

McPhearson suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in August.

Wednesday's event was part of the team's Eagles Case Community Tuesday initiative.

The Eagles close out the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. and will air on CBS Philadelphia.