Philadelphia Eagles Brandon Graham plays in team record 189th game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham set a team record by playing in his 189th career regular-season game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Former Eagles kicker David Akers held the mark at 188 games. Eagles center Jason Kelce played in his 187th game and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox played in his 183rd game with the team on Sunday.

"I played with David Akers, and I know how good of a dude he is," Graham told reporters including CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr in the locker room. "For me to do that, I ain't no kicker, but boy it's good to be a part of that conversation."

The 35-year-old Graham was Philadelphia's first-round pick in the 2010 draft. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks. Graham is fourth in club history with 72 career sacks.

His strip-sack of Tom Brady in the 2018 Super Bowl with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter helped the Eagles secure a 41-33 win.

"I just want people to talk about how hard I played on the field," Graham said ahead of the milestone. "I would want people to say he went about it the right way."