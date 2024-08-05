Philadelphia Eagles sign LB Shaquille Quarterman, waive OL Jason Poe

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts has been "awesome" in training camp

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts has been "awesome" in training camp

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts has been "awesome" in training camp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are not done adding to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's defense and Michael Clay's special teams unit.

The Eagles will sign free agent linebacker Shaquille Quarterman and waived offensive lineman Jason Poe. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Quarterman's contract is for one year.

Quarterman was a fourth-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 out of the University of Miami.

The 26-year-old has primarily played special teams in four seasons with the Jaguars. He averaged 58% of Jacksonville's special teams snaps in four seasons and played 51% last season.

In 63 career games, Quarterman had 54 tackles and one tackle for loss. In 2021, he played a career-high 13% defensive snaps, compiling 30 tackles, one for a loss, one hurry and one pressure.

Last season, Quarterman had just two tackles in 17 games. Pro Football Focus graded him at 58.6.

Whether Quarterman will make the 53-man roster remains to be seen, but the linebacker will have three weeks of practice and three preseason games to make his case.

Poe was signed to a reserve/future contract in January.

Also on Monday, tickets went on sale for a watch party at Lincoln Financial Field for the Birds' season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The game will be played in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 6, but the Eagles are allowing fans to gather at the Linc.