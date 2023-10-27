Eagles vs Commanders: How much will Kevin Byard play in debut?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have flexed their muscle seven weeks into the NFL season as the top team in the NFC. The Eagles sit at 6-1 after a convincing win over the Dolphins and are tied with the Chiefs for the best record in football.

Since Week 1 of last season, the Eagles have actually shared or had sole possession of the best record in the league.

Philadelphia has been one of the elite teams in the NFL for quite some time, which is why the statement win over Miami was an important one for the franchise.

The Eagles appear to be on a mission for home-field advantage again, even with the grueling schedule coming up.

First, the Eagles will have to get through this week against the Washington Commanders, the last team they'll play with an under .500 record for nearly two months.

While this could be a trap game, the Eagles will have to answer a few questions this week to ensure that doesn't happen. Here's what to look out for heading into the Week 8 matchup.

1. How much will Kevin Byard play?

The Eagles significantly upgraded the safety position this week when they acquired Byard from the Titans in exchange for Terrell Edmunds and two 2024 draft picks. Byard will start at safety opposite Reed Blankenship once he gets up to speed, which is expected to be as soon as Sunday.

Sean Desai does run a complex defense, so Byard may be rotating with Sydney Brown in his first game as he gets acclimated to the system. He still should see the majority of the snaps at safety, especially with Blankenship back as a full participant in practice.

"(It's) pretty similar to the process we've had these last few weeks of getting different guys ready to play in the back end," Desai said. "The great thing is he has a lot of wealth of experience that he can rely on, so we anticipate it being pretty smooth."

2. What's Sydney Brown's role going to be?

With the acquisition of Byard, Brown's role is going to diminish after an impressive first start at safety. He'll go back to being the No. 3 safety with Byard and Blankenship as the starting duo.

With Byard in the picture, Desai can play more box-nickel formations -- having three safeties on the field as Brown can line up in the slot. The Eagles had Brown play more of a "post-high" role in his start, but that could change going forward. They know Brown can play in the box and post-high, which is the versatility Desai likes in his defense,

3. Is Howie Roseman done making trades?

Even though Philadelphia acquired Byard, Roseman likely isn't done gauging the trade market and trying to improve the roster in other areas. The Eagles could use more depth at running back behind D'Andre Swift and some help at tight end behind Dallas Goedert.

Philadelphia has these draft picks available for 2024 and 2025, picks the Eagles could part with in a potential deal:

2024: Round 1, Round 2, Round 2 (via Saints), Round 3 (projected compensatory), Round 5 (projected compensatory), Round 5 (projected compensatory), Round 5 (projected compensatory)

2025: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, Round 5, Round 7, Round 7 (via Saints), Round 7 (via Broncos)

Highly unlikely the Eagles part with the Day 1 or Day 2 picks, but the Day 3 picks Roseman isn't afraid to part with in order to take on a contract -- and a player that can help this team win a Super Bowl.

4. Can Kenneth Gainwell turn his season around?

Gainwell was the running back the Eagles trusted the most out of training camp, especially in short-yardage and third-down situations. Swift's breakout games in Week 2 and 3 pushed Gainwell back to the No. 2 role, and he hasn't been as effective since.

Gainwell has 49 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown in six games, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. He has just 21 carries for 60 yards in the last four games, averaging only 2.9 yards per carry. Even though Gainwell had an impressive touchdown run in Sunday's win over the Dolphins, that was one of a few highlight plays he has made thus far.

This week may be Gainwell's last chance to show he can be a valuable No. 2 running back to Swift, and someone who can spell Swift so he's not overworked with the second half of the season looming. The Eagles need depth at running back, but Gainwell can eliminate that problem going forward.

5. Will Eagles' D-line feast on poor Commanders O-line?

This is the biggest advantage the Eagles have heading into this matchup. The Commanders' offensive line is arguably the worst in the NFL at protecting the quarterback, allowing the most sacks in the league (40) and ranking 24th in pressure rate allowed per dropback (38.7%). Their 121 pressures allowed are the second-most in the NFL, behind only the Giants (135).

Sam Howell has been sacked 40 times this year, the second-most through seven games of a season behind David Carr (43 in 2002). He's on pace to be sacked 97 times, which would be the most in a season in NFL history. Howell has been sacked at least four times in every game this year.

The Eagles have 24 sacks on the season, tied for third in the NFL. Their 105 pressures are fifth in the league, getting consistent pressure on the quarterback every week. Philadelphia has 55 quarterback hits on the season, only trailing Miami (57) for most in the league.

Based on how frequently Washington gives up sacks and how often Philadelphia gets them, it could be a very long day for Howell and the Commanders offensive line.