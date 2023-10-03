Eagles fans are frustrated despite the team's undefeated record

Eagles fans are happy they're 4-0, but hope they plan cleaner games soon

ASTON, Pa. (CBS) -- The Eagles have started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992 and 93. They should be celebrated, but that's not necessarily the case with fans.

At Barnaby's Restaurant & Pub in Aston, best friends Patrick Morrissey and Joe Zarabba are reliving the Eagles' thrilling victory over the Washington Commanders.

"I think the game was great," Zarabba said. "I think it was a bit of a nail-biter going into that third quarter. There was a bit of urgency pulling that out, needless to say, we went into overtime to get the win."

Morrissey and his family went to the Linc to watch the game in person. He said while the team is doing well overall, they haven't played a clean game yet and that included Sunday.

"It's not pretty. It's ugly, but a win's a win no matter how you look at it. We'll take what we can get," Morrisey said.

Fans said they're happy with the team's record this season, but people said the team could be even better if they were more consistent.

"Maybe getting a little complacent in the second half. Maybe making some mistakes that they need to work on in the third quarter, but they're coming back in the fourth quarter," Zarabba said.

Barbara Benson from West Chester said she never misses an Eagles game.

With the Birds being one of only two undefeated teams in the NFL, she's optimistic about the future.

"I think that they're improving," Benson said. "I think the first two games, I was a little bit nervous, but they're coming through they're going to make it. We're going to the Super Bowl, absolutely."

Fans are hopeful the Eagles will move to 5-0 as the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.