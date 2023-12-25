What time do the Philadelphia Eagles play on Christmas Day?

Many lots opening at 11:30 a.m. for Eagles tailgaters on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles fans have at least one thing in common on their Christmas lists this year: A Christmas Day win over the New York Giants.

A win that would snap a three-game losing streak and keep Philadelphia atop the NFC East for at least another week.

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 16.

When do the Eagles play?

The 10-4 Philadelphia Eagles and 5-9 Giants meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

If you're heading to the Linc to tailgate, be aware the Eagles said many lots at the stadium and Wells Fargo Center won't open until 11:30 a.m.

Lots at Citizens Bank Park will open at 12:30 p.m.

Roster news for Week 16

On Christmas Eve, the Birds elevated safety Tristin McCollum and linebacker Brandon Smith from the practice squad for Monday's game.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham was ruled out for Monday with a knee injury and Nicholas Morrow, who did not practice all week, remains questionable with an abdomen injury.

On Saturday, the team said cornerback Darius Slay did not participate in practice, and wide receiver Devonta Smith was listed as limited participation. Both are dealing with knee injuries.

What does the playoff picture look like?

Despite losing three in a row to San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle, the Eagles have already clinched a playoff berth for the third year in a row.

And while the NFC East title is still to be determined, the Cowboys' loss Sunday to the Miami Dolphins helps Philadelphia's chances. If the Eagles win out, they'll take home the division title and become the first team to win the NFC East in consecutive seasons since the 2001-2004 seasons.

Who's left on the schedule?

Week 16: New York Giants, Monday at 4:20 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: at New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, time TBD