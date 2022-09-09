Eagles fans travel to Detroit ahead of Week 1 against Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The countdown to kickoff is underway. On Friday, thousands of Eagles fans are taking flight and heading to Detroit for the season opener.

There are no fans like Eagles fans.

David Emes is one of many Eagles fans headed to Detroit to cheer on the Birds as they take on the Lions during the season opener.

"This is probably my 10th away game, Eagles away game," Emes said. "It's nice to be in a sea of opposing voices and you get all kinds of abuse that's for sure."

Emes won't be alone. He's traveling with the Phans of Philly. They are sort of like a professional traveling tailgate company that organizes trips to away games.

CBS3 spoke with the founder of Phans of Philly about why Eagles fans are so passionate.

"We were starved for so long of a Super Bowl," Joe Dibaggio, the founder of Phans of Philly, said. "That in 2018 when we finally got it, we just saw a different side of the fans that we never seen before. It was kind of like relief with the weapons that we added in the offseason."

Dibaggio thinks the Eagles will win big on Sunday thanks to the additions they made to the roster.

Former Eagles defensive tackle Hollis Thomas was at the airport ahead of his flight to Detroit. He thinks the Eagles win easily and are able to shutdown Lions running back and Philly native D'Andre Swift.

"We should be able to smother him," Thomas said.

Phans of Philly has booked out most of the seats on the flight going to Detroit. Their flight left just after 8 a.m.

