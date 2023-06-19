Report links history of slavery to racial inequalities in Philadelphia's criminal justice system

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a new report on Juneteenth, highlighting racial inequalities in the city's criminal legal system and linking it to the enslavement of Black people in the U.S. centuries ago.

The report, by the district attorney's transparency analytics (DATA) lab, said that racist and classist origins continue to persist in over-policing, over-prosecution, over-incarceration, and over-supervision of Black, Brown, and impoverished people in the U.S.

That’s why the @philadao decided to issue a very important Racial Injustice Report at @easternstate later today. This report takes a close look at racial injustices in our criminal justice system. — DA Larry Krasner (@DA_LarryKrasner) June 19, 2023

"A great deal of intentional and collaborative work must be done across public institutions to attack racial inequality and injustice," according to a press release on the report.

DA Krasner is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at Eastern State Penitentiary to further discuss the report's findings.