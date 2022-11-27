Man killed in Philly crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.

The crash happened on Saturday around 9 p.m. near Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond. Police say they were following a stolen Cadillac when the driver took off, crashing into a Mazda.

The Cadillac then spun out, hitting the 38-year-old man, who was panhandling in the street and hit a second car, injuring a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old.

The four people inside the Cadillac fled the scene and were pursued by police. Police say they were able to apprehend and arrest one of them, a 19-year-old man.

They're unsure if he was the driver, but they recovered several weapons from the car.

Friends of the victim say they're heartbroken and have set up a small memorial where the crash happened.

"He didn't deserve anything," Emily Stiltner, a Port Richmond resident, said. "He didn't even deserve to be in this type of situation or living this type of lifestyle."

"He was a very smart person, college degree, very good writer, good person, had a heart of gold," Michael Iezzi, of Delaware County, said.

His friends tell CBS3 he was homeless for the past two years.

Police say he later died at Temple University hospital at midnight. They are still looking for the others who left the scene.

If anyone has information, you're asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.