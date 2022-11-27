Watch CBS News
Man killed, child injured in Port Richmond crash: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man in a wheelchair was struck by a stolen vehicle and killed in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section Saturday night, police say. The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of East Castor Avenue.

Police were chasing a 2017 Cadillac Escalade, which was reportedly stolen. Authorities say the Cadillac then crashed into a 2007 Mazda CX7, causing the Cadillac to spin and crash into a 38-year-old man who was panhandling in a wheelchair at the intersection.

The Cadillac also crashed into a 2020 Chevy Silverado with a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old child inside.

The 38-year-old man was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at midnight, officials say.

Authorities also say the 11-year-old child was transported to St. Christophers Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The stolen Cadillac came to a halt at the nearby Burker King where the four occupants exited the car and fled on foot, police say. They caught a 19-year-old man who is now facing several charges. Police say they also found multiple weapons inside the stolen car.

The incident remains under investigation.

