Some common medications can cause heat illness, health officials warn

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the dog days of summer approaching, health officials are warning that many common prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs can affect how your body handles heat.

Medications can impact your body's ability to reduce heat through evaporation, like sweating, which can lead to heat stroke.

Some of them include heart and blood pressure medications, antihistamines, allergy medicines and stimulants, like the medicine people take for ADHD.

"Any medicine or substance that impairs your alertness, something like alcohol or anxiety medications, can keep you from realizing you've had too much sun," said Dr. Megan Edwards, a Knox County Public Health officer.

Pharmacists recommend that you shouldn't stop taking your medications but rather be more prepared when you know you'll be in the heat. It is also suggested you keep medications in cooler temperatures.