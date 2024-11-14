When does Philadelphia turn on the holiday lights? See the schedule for Christmas tree lightings and more.

The holiday spirit will soon be in full swing in the Philadelphia region. Tree lightings, parades and other events will be happening through the holidays as people gather with friends and family.

Here's a list of upcoming tree lightings and parades to attend across the Philadelphia region, from Rittenhouse Square to the Shore.

Tree lightings in Pennsylvania

Manayunk

Nov. 14 at Canal View Park, 4418 Main Street

Manayunk will start the celebrations Thursday with a tree lighting and the debut of "Manayunk Gets Lit" on Main Street. Festivities start at 5:30 p.m. with live music and a real snow machine. Santa will arrive on a firetruck at 5:45 p.m. and the tree lighting is at 7 p.m. Businesses will unveil their holiday decorations – and turn on more than 80,000 lights – as part of the "Manayunk Gets Lit" contest.

Santa will have prizes for some of the most festive Eagles fans on Thursday night, too.

Doylestown

Nov. 29 in downtown Doylestown

Bucks County will host a Santa parade and tree lighting in Doylestown on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

City Hall

Dec. 5 outside City Hall

The annual tree lighting at City Hall is Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The event will feature musical guest Keyshia Cole and other performers. The Christmas Village market will be open, too, if you need to get some shopping done after the festivities.

Media

Dec. 5 at Rose Tree Park

Delaware County will start to sparkle with the Festival of Lights tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at Rose Tree Park in Media. This free event will feature holiday music from the Lake Middle School Select Choir, food trucks, a visit from Santa and more. There will be seasonal entertainment, food trucks and other programming on Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15 as well.

West Chester

Dec. 6 at the Courthouse

Downtown West Chester will host a tree lighting on the courthouse steps followed by the Hometown Christmas Parade Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Rittenhouse Square

Dec. 9 at Rittenhouse Square

Celebrations including the tree lighting will be from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Rittenhouse Square.

Tree lightings in New Jersey

Marlton

Nov. 16 at The Promenade at Sagemore

Turn on the holiday lights with The Promenade at Sagemore on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The holiday tree lighting will take place in the center court of the shopping plaza. The event which benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Southern NJ will feature Santa, the Evesham Township fire department and police department, a petting zoo, the Cherokee High School choir, and musical guests Luke Abruzzo and Ginger Coyle.

Haddonfield

Nov. 29 at Library Point

Haddonfield will kick off its celebrations Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. with a tree lighting at Library Point. The first night of Candlelight Shopping, when downtown stores will stay open until 8 p.m. or later, will follow. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will lead a parade to Kings Court and post for photos, too. Candlelight shopping runs on Fridays until Dec. 20.

Cape May

Dec. 6 at Rotary Park

Cape May will light a tree and host a night of "old-fashioned family fun," including caroling and a visit from Santa on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Rotary Park at 400 Lafayette Street.

Mount Holly

Dec. 6 at Main Street & Mill Street

Mount Holly will host a tree lighting, parade, visit from Santa and train rides through town to help you get in the holiday spirit on Dec. 6 starting at 6 p.m.

Camden

Dec. 7 at Camden Waterfront

Camden will light a tree and celebrate the season on Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. at Camden Waterfront at 401 North Delaware Avenue.

Tree lightings in Delaware

Newark

Dec. 6 at Academy Building Lawn

Newark's Winterfest is from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 6. In addition to a tree lighting, the celebration will include ice carving, caroling, a new artisan market and more.

Wilmington

Dec. 7 at Rodney Square

Wilmington will ring in the season with a tree lighting Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in Rodney Square. The night will feature a performance by cast members from Candlelight Dinner Theatre's "A Christmas Carol by Candlelight."