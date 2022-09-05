Philadelphia police arrest 5 juvenile males following shooting incident in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they arrested five juvenile males after a shooting incident in Center City on Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of 10th and Market Streets around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Around 545 this afternoon, @PhillyPolice officers posted in the area of 10/Market heard several gunshots. Officers ran toward the shots, and eventually apprehend a juv. male at 9/Chestnut - who dropped a bag containing a gun. @PPD06Dist officers stopped another juv. male in... — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) September 5, 2022

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that officers in the area of 10th and Market Streets heard several gunshots. Officers then ran toward the gunshots and eventually apprehended a juvenile at 9th and Chestnut Streets. The male allegedly dropped a bag that was containing a gun, according to Outlaw.

A second juvenile was apprehended with a gun with an extended magazine, according to Outlaw.

"Those who take part in violent behavior will be apprehended; our residents and visitors will not be intimidated, and ours officers will not be deterred," Outlaw wrote on Twitter.

Police say they found five fired cartridge casings located in the rear alley of the Robert Nix Federal Building. Police also found four fired cartridge casings on the northbound side of the 900 block of Market Street.

It's unclear what led to the incident.

Police say a bullet hit part of the mall building near 10th and Market Streets. It's the same area where officers where patrolling on Saturday.

The identities of the juveniles in custody are unknown at this time.