Watch CBS News
Crime

Some Wawa locations in Center City close early due to dozens of young people ransacking convenience stores, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.

On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.

Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.

The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."

CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries. 

Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 9:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.