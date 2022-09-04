Some Wawa locations in Center City close early due to dozens of young people ransacking convenience stores, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaotic moments on Center City streets Saturday night forced some Wawa locations to shut down early. Philadelphia police say dozens of young people were ransacking convenience stores and hit a number of Wawa locations.

On Saturday night, officers were seen on guard at 10th and Market Streets -- providing an extra layer of security for some businesses.

“Closed early due to police activity”

Philadelphia Police tell me dozens of juveniles were ransacking convenience stores across Center City (nothing to do with Made in Amercia, according to police sources). @JoeHoldenCBS3 (1 / ) pic.twitter.com/Kd8uvoz4ls — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 4, 2022

Eyewitness News went to a handful of stores and confirmed they closed early.

The location at 19th and Market Streets had a sign up that read: "Closed early due to police activity."

CBS3 has been told there weren't any confirmed injuries.

Police say some of those involved were taken into custody.