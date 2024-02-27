Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Catholic League boys basketball championship ends with pandemonium at the Palestra

By Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Pandemonium at the Palestra! Two basketball championships were on the line Monday night in the Philadelphia Catholic League and both the boys and girls games ended in dramatic fashion.

In the boys finale, Roman Catholic defeated Archbishop Ryan 46-45 in overtime thanks to one of the best buzzer-beaters you'll ever see. On the final play, Roman Catholic decided not to use its final timeout, and it's glad it didn't.

Video from City of Basketball Love shows Kabe Goss hitting the biggest shot of the game as time expired to secure the PCL championship for Roman Catholic.

That wasn't the only dramatic ending at the Palestra.

Before the boys buzzer-beater, Archbishop Wood and Archbishop Carroll needed double overtime to determine the girls Catholic League championship.

To finish the game, senior point guard Ava Renninger took over for Archbishop Wood, making all eight of her free throws to help her team get the win over Archbishop Carroll. The final score was 54-52.

First published on February 27, 2024 / 8:24 AM EST

