Philadelphia's Carpenters' Hall reopens to public after December 2022 fire

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Philadelphia's major historic landmarks is reopening to the public. Carpenters' Hall closed in April of last year for a $3 million renovation project.

Then in December, a fire that was intentionally set delayed the original reopening plans.

A new temporary exhibit will be on display, showing archaeological artifacts found during the preservation project.

The permanent artifacts are being moved back into the hall after being on display at other locations.

