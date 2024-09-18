2 arrested for carjackings in Philadelphia and Abington Township, police say

Mayor Parker to meet with Chinatown leaders over proposed Sixers arena | Digital Brief

An 18-year-old and 14-year-old were arrested for two carjackings and an attempted carjacking on Wednesday, the Abington Township Police Department said. They were each charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and other related offenses.

Police said one of the carjackings happened in the city's Olney section and the other happened in Abington Township.

At about 12:08 p.m., authorities said the Abington Township Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking at the Abington Shopping Center located at 1400 Old York Road.

Police said a woman walking toward a business in the shopping center was grabbed from behind by two males -- suspected to be the 14-year-old and 18-year-old.

According to police, the two suspects grabbed her bag from her shoulder, took her keys to steal the vehicle and headed south on Old York Road. The woman wasn't injured during the incident.

Police said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old arrived at the Abington Shopping Center in a Nissan Rogue, which was carjacked about an hour earlier in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Officers followed the two suspects on Old York Road into Philadelphia following the carjacking, according to police.

As the two suspects continued to flee the scene, they crashed the vehicle on the 5200 block of Bingham Street in Philadelphia's Crescentville neighborhood, which led to a foot chase, police said.

Police said officers eventually took the suspects into custody without incident after finding them hiding in a thick brush alongside the Tacony Creek Trail.

Before that, police said the 14-year-old and 18-year-old attempted to carjack a third vehicle on Tabor Avenue.