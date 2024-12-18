Watch CBS News
Speed cameras are coming to Philadelphia's Broad Street in 2025. Here's where they'll be.

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Locations of Broad Street speed cameras revealed
Locations of Broad Street speed cameras revealed 00:28

Drivers speeding on Broad Street in Philadelphia could start getting tickets in 2025.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority has shared where it plans to add 14 new speed cameras on the street next year.

They will start at Broad and Pattison streets in South Philly and go all the way up to Old York Road near Cheltenham Avenue, according to the PPA website, which includes the full list of locations

A map showing the 14 locations on Broad Street where speed cameras will be added in 2025.
CBS News Philadelphia

Fines will start at $100 and go up to $150 depending on how fast drivers are moving. It's unclear exactly when those cameras will go up, but officials told CBS News Philadelphia they expect they'll go live sometime in the fall of 2025.

The Vision Zero report notes there will be a 60-day grace period for drivers once the cameras are switched on.

A recent report from the city's Vision Zero team found that while Roosevelt Boulevard – which already has speed cameras – is getting safer, Broad Street has gotten more dangerous. 

Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia is getting safer, new report shows 02:20

Broad Street has seen "over one traffic death per month in 2024, more than Roosevelt Boulevard or any other city street," according to the report.

Mayor Cherelle Parker signed the legislation for the speed cameras into law in June as part of her administration's effort to improve public safety.

