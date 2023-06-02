Philadelphia Board of Education unanimously approves school district's 5-year plan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to approve Accelerate Philly, the school district's five-year strategic plan to improve the district.

After nearly a year in the making, School District of Philadelphia superintendent, Tony Watlington, unveiled his plan last month, which featured five key areas.

Improving safety and well-being

Work with families and community

Accelerate academic achievement

Recruit and retain teachers

Cost-effective operations

"The public should know what's our plan for improving the number of kids and the percentage of kids who can read at a third-grade level," Watlington said. "I think we've built enough support across a lot of groups so that the public and the city won't think of this as Tony's plan or the Board of Education's plan, but as our strategic plan."

Last week, the district presented the plan, which he said lays a strong foundation to improve outcomes for all students, as well as achieve the board's goals and guardrails. However, following the presentation, Watlington made four revised strategic actions, including a multilingual communication system, a parent and guardian advisory group that will reflect the district's diversity, provide more support culturally and linguistically, and recruit more Black and Latino male teachers and principals.

"I'm happy that through robust collaboration, we were able to create a plan that the Board of Education believes will help improve outcomes for all students and achieve the Board's Goals and Guardrails," Watlington said Friday. "I look forward to continued collaboration as we implement proven, research-based strategies that will accelerate progress as we work to become the fastest improving, large urban school district in the nation."

To read Accelerate Philly in its entirety, visit philasd.org/strategicplan.