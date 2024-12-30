Meet the trio behind the viral Eagles anthem "Philadelphia (Bleed Green)"

Philadelphia is known for its sports teams, which unite people inside and outside of the stadiums and have helped form countless friendships.

That spirit of camaraderie inspired friends and Eagles fans Al Panaccio, Kenny Curcio and Ryan Fiske to release a new single called "Philadelphia (Bleed Green)."

"We wanted to write a song about the city of Philadelphia," Curcio said, because nothing screams Philadelphia like the deep love for our beloved Birds.

South Jersey natives Panaccio and Curcio have been writing music for four years, and Curcio's friendship with Fiske goes back 15 years.

The song is the trio's first collaboration, and it's already gone viral.

"It sort of has a rock, country, a little bit of hip hop feel to it," Curcio said.

The song was recorded in a professional studio in Nashville.

"It feels great — we perform the song at least twice a week, " Fiske said.

The trio has only one wish, to perform or hear their single play out inside the Linc.

The group says while they're not looking to make any money off the song, any proceeds generated from the anthem will go toward the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Every week for "Spreading the Love" we partner with Visit Philadelphia and The Philadelphia Visitor Center to highlight neighbors who are making an impact in our communities.