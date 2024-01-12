2024 Philadelphia Auto Show features test track for electric vehicles, plenty of exotic cars

Check out this $413K Rolls-Royce at Philadelphia Auto Show!

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's purple, it's sparkly, it's all electric, and only $413,000.

We got a sneak peek of a Rolls-Royce Spectre, an all-electric super coupe, on display now at the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The auto show kicks off Friday night with a Black-tie tailgate for big spenders — general admission starts Saturday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. and the show continues through Sunday, Jan. 21. Hours and ticket information are on the auto show's website. General admission tickets are $20 with lower prices for military, children 7-12 and seniors 62 years old and older.

While there, you can see plenty of fancy cars including Aston Martins, Bentleys and this Rolls-Royce. There's also a test track where you can test drive electric vehicles and an exhibit with the cars from movies and TV shows.

We saw the DeLorean from "Back to the Future," the fuzzy "Mutt Cutts" dog van from "Dumb and Dumber" and multiple prop cars from the "Fast and the Furious" movie series.

If you want a map of the floor plan, it's on the website PhillyAutoShow.com.

More on the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

The purple color outside extends to the interior too.

Anyone who's both a James Bond film lover and car enthusiast could tell you that Rolls-Royce names many of its cars after ghosts- there's the Wraith model seen in the movie "Spectre" and the Phantom III in "Goldfinger."

Bond probably wouldn't go for this car, though, as the Rolls-Royce Spectre shares the name of the crime syndicate he's trying to fight in the series.