Philadelphia DA to announce arrest of couple in string of armed robberies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The arrest of a couple involved in a string of armed robberies in Philadelphia will be announced Monday.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of his office's gun violence task force will hold a news conference at 11 a.m.
According to the DA's office, the man and woman are connected to a series of armed robberies throughout the city since August.
Krasner and his office will also provide an update on weekly gun violence crimes and an update on victim services.
Joining Krasner will be first assistants Carolyn Temin and Robert Listenbee, assistant DAs Bill Fritze, Fernanda Sandoval and Debora Watson Stokes.
- What: Press conference on charges against couple for string of armed robberies
- When: Monday, Nov. 13, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia
