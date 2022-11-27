Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.

It’s a busy day at Philadelphia International Airport. People who visited the Delaware Valley from elsewhere in the country for Thanksgiving are now returning home. A peppy airport worker is helping to keep the line moving and put a smile on passengers’ faces. pic.twitter.com/04Nib9lbjZ — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) November 27, 2022

Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.

While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.

A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game.

"I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend some time with friends and relatives, and enjoy the festivities," John Grant from Jacksonville, Florida said. "I made sure I got a headstart. I was out here at 5 a.m. for an 8 a.m. flight. Today, I'm going to go back to Jacksonville and reunite with my animals, and relax a little bit and get ready for the Eagles game tonight."

Some other travelers say they are glad they get to leave Philadelphia before the heavy rain starts.

And employees at the airport made sure that waiting in line is not as boring as usual. CBS3 saw an employee singing and dancing while guiding travelers through the lines at the PSA check.