Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's sunshine will give way to clouds overnight and downpours on Sunday as a storm system from Texas arrives.

Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning.

Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.

As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game.

Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!