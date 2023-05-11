Philadelphia area under "Code Orange" Friday due to air pollution: DEP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The sun will be shining and the weather is finally warm, but those who have respiratory issues may want to limit their exposure outside Friday due to unhealthy pollution levels in the air.

A "Code Orange Air Quality Action Day" has been declared for Friday in the Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley-Berks and Susquehanna Valley areas, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The air quality advisory impacts 13 area counties including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York.

"Mostly sunny skies, warm temperatures, and light winds from the west and southwest will likely contribute to 8-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Friday," the DEP said.

An Air Quality Action Day is declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecasted to be a "Code Orange" or higher. On such days, those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities, the DEP recommends. Young children and the elderly are also susceptible to the effects of poor air quality levels.

The EPA's AQI provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. "Green" signifies good air quality, "Yellow" means moderate air quality, "Orange" represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people and "Red" warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.

For more information on the AQI in your area, visit the DEP website or the EPA's AirNow.