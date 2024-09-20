2 crashes causing traffic delays on I-76 in Philadelphia

Two separate crashes are causing traffic headaches on Interstate 76 in Philadelphia during today's morning commute.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a dump truck overturned on I-76 westbound between Lincoln and Kelly drives and U.S. Route 1 - City Avenue. The truck spilled sand onto the highway, which crews are working to clean up.

Three lanes of traffic are closed, with only one lane open for traffic.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing working to remove the sand.

CBS News Philadelphia

If you're coming out of Center City heading toward Route 1, your best bet is to use Route 1 still to get out, according to CBS News Philadelphia Traffic Reporter Chris Garrett.

The second accident happened on the eastbound side of the Schuylkill Expressway near Montgomery Drive. The crash has three lanes blocked. There's about a 2-mile backlog on the eastbound side.

Drivers should expect major delays on their commute.

If you're heading out this morning and need to use the Schuylkill, you can use Route 1, but I-95 may be your best bet. An accident has been reported on I-95 northbound at Route 420, so there could be some delays on the northbound side of the highway.

There is no word on injuries in either crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.