Warm end to 2024 summer in Philadelphia followed by cooler start to fall

This is the last day of summer, so enjoy those flip-flops and shorts! We will have sunshine and above average warmth in the low 80s. Just be prepared for a reversal in the weather on Sunday just as the autumnal equinox arrives at 8:43 a.m. in Philadelphia.

A sure sign of fall's arrival tomorrow is the shorter hours of daylight beginning with tonight's sunset at 6:59 p.m. That's the first sunset before 7 p.m. since March 6.

By the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 3, the sun will set at 4:56 p.m., and on the first day of winter, Dec. 21, our sunset is at 4:40 p.m.

It'll be a very nice last day of summer across the area on Saturday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that brings scattered showers later in the evening. Showers and sprinkles will linger into early Sunday morning.

By tomorrow afternoon, skies will slowly clear to some sunshine and a much cooler and seasonable day in the mid-70s.

Coastal flood warning in effect along Jersey Shore points

Coastal flooding will be a concern through this evening with 1-2" of moderate flooding possible along the shore points and back bays.

A coastal flood warning has been issued through 5 p.m. this evening. There is also a coastal flood advisory for areas along the Delaware River and its tidal basins where up to 1" of flooding is possible at the high tides through 5 p.m. Monday.

First week of fall

Next week will remain very fall-like in the low 70s and even upper 60s at times. Skies turn cloudy on Tuesday and much-needed rain returns on Wednesday and Thursday.

Any rain is welcome at this point since we are nearly 2.4" below normal for September with only a paltry 0.4" of rain this month. This lack of rain has led to abnormally dry conditions across the Delaware Valley with pockets of moderate drought. Freshly seeded lawns and fall plants will need some extra watering this weekend.

Speaking of fall, some early fall color is starting to appear in the Poconos and across northern Pennsylvania.

Peak color in the Poconos typically occurs through the first half of October with peak color in the Delaware Valley occurring during mid-late October.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: High of 80, low of 63, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 76, low of 62, sprinkles early

Monday: High of 73, low of 59, cooler, some sun

Tuesday: High of 69, low of 59, cloudy and cool

Wednesday: High of 72, low of 62, chance of showers

Thursday: High of 74, low of 62, shower possible

Friday: High of 76, low of 59, partly cloudy

