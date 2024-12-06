PHILADANCO! honors alum Lee Daniels at powerful celebration of women's voices for 55th anniversary

The city of Brotherly Love's legendary and beloved dance company, PHILADANCO! the Philadelphia dance company is celebrating its 55th anniversary with a captivating presentation that shines a spotlight on women's perspectives and voices within the African American dance community.

The season's performances will feature choreographers revisiting their original works, exploring movement, music, and stories in ways that are both exciting and thought-provoking for audiences of all ages.

Founder Joan Myers Brown, a trailblazer in the dance community, continues to inspire generations of dancers.

"I wanted to create a place where they could go get good training and have exposure to opportunities and so having that happen," said Brown. "I have a long list of success stories."

One of the company's most notable success stories is filmmaker Lee Daniels, who attributes much of his artistic journey to his time learning tap dancing at Brown's studios. "She made me feel safe and made me feel like it was cool. It was the first time I experienced any sort of artistry through her," Daniels said.

For the company's 55th Anniversary, Brown is honoring Daniels. "She is a part of the art of Philadelphia. She is the art of Philadelphia," he said, underscoring the pivotal role Brown and PHILADANCO! have played in shaping the city's cultural identity.

Daniels also recognizes the deep, intrinsic impact that Brown has had on both the Black community and the broader artistic landscape of Philadelphia.

"She is the first sort of person that saw something in me. Introduce me into a world of art in the 60s when it wasn't OK for boys, little Black boys to be in the arts," said Daniels.



This season, PHILADANCO! continues its commitment to highlighting women of color and providing a platform for their voices through dance.

"There are very few women that are running dance companies that are successful," said Brown. "So I wanted to celebrate women who do things well and bring back some of the ballets that I love the women did and introduce a new and upcoming choreographer."

Featuring choreographers such as Jawole Willa Jo Zollar and Dawn Marie Bazemore, the performances will showcase a blend of innovative choreography and heartfelt storytelling. For longtime supporters, these familiar voices will resonate deeply, while newcomers to the conversation are welcomed to join the dialogue.

The shows will run from Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8 with multiple showtimes available:

• Friday, Dec. 6 – 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 7 – 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 8 – 2 p.m.