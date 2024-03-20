Murder of Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez caught on surveillance video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The shooting that killed Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez over the weekend was caught on surveillance video that shows a car the killer used.

As loved ones and fans prepare to mourn the rapper in a viewing at The Met Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, police are hoping the video will help them find the person or people responsible for the shooting.

The Ring camera surveillance video obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows Geez, whose real name is Derrick Gant, exit a home and walk up to a parked car on the 1200 block of North Taney Street in Brewerytown.

Gant appears to be speaking to someone inside the car before getting into an argument with them. Seconds later, he was shot.

A frame of the Ring camera surveillance video that shows rapper Phat Geez's last moments before he was fatally shot on March 17, 2024 on Taney Street in Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

Gant's family members say he had recently released a song called "Nogunzone" and hoped to use his music to reduce gun violence.

Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

In the meantime, big crowds are expected for the viewing at The Met before a funeral in the evening.

Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill mourned Gant in a post on X, writing "Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh."

Gant, who practiced Islam, was killed during the holy month of Ramadan. His uncle Marcus Fox pointed that out in a recent interview.

"Justice will be served. This is our holiest month of Ramadan," Fox said. "He was Muslim, so we know he is in paradise, but when it comes down to it, we still are left here in grief, in shock and in disbelief."