Philadelphia rapper Phat Geez shot and killed in Brewerytown: source

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia rapper known as Phat Geez was shot and killed in North Philadelphia late Sunday night, a source confirmed to CBS Philadelphia.

Police said officers were sent to the 1200 block of North Taney Street shortly after 10 p.m. where they located a man who'd been shot multiple times lying in the street.

The man, identified as Derrick Gant, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Philadelphia police said they found multiple cartridge casings from a handgun at the scene and have video of the shooting, and that it appears Gant had some sort of interaction with a person or people inside a vehicle on Taney Street just before he was killed.

Captain Anthony Ginaldi told reporters that it appeared someone inside the car extended their arm out from the passenger side of the vehicle and fired a gun multiple times, hitting Gant in the chest. They believe the car involved fled north on Taney Street.

Gant performed under the name Phat Geez.

In a post on X, Philadelphia native and rapper Meek Mill wrote "Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh."

Gant, who posted about his Muslim faith on social media, was killed during the holy month of Ramadan.

CBS Philadelphia also found social media posts by Gant's family members mourning his death.