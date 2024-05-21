Annual Phillies' Phantastic Auction raises record amount for charity. See the highest bids.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $28,510 round of mini golf with a member of "Stay Loose and Sexy" and his roommate, a $32,510 Wiffle ball party with the Philadelphia Phillies' "promposal" king and an $18,010 pitching lesson from the ace of arguably baseball's best starting rotation. Those are just some of the winning bids from the 12th annual Phantastic Auction.

The Phils announced Monday that the 12th annual Phantastic Auction raised a record $548,200 to benefit Phillies Charities, Inc. The team said part of the proceeds will go toward ALS United Mid-Atlantic.

The Phillies partnered with SportsRadio 94WIP to hold the 12-day auction. Fans were able to bid on a slew of experiences featuring players, front-office members, alumni, gameday and memorabilia.

Here are the top winning bids, according to the Phillies:

$32,510 for a kid's Wiffle ball party at The Yard with Bryce Harper $28,510 for miniature golf with Phillies' Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh $21,700 for an eight-person dinner party with Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt $18,010 for a private pitching lesson with Zack Wheeler $15,790 for a Phillies Gold Glove and Silver Sluggers autographed memorabilia set $15,510 to join the live broadcast for an inning during a Phillies game $15,010 for a six-person dinner person with team president Dave Dombrowski $14,010 for a 2024 autographed Phillies baseball set of 32 $12,910 for a 2024 autographed Phillies bats set of 10 $12,810 for a set of 200 autographed baseballs celebrating Citizens Bank Park's 20th anniversary

The Phantastic Auction has now raised $2.3 million for charity in 12 years.