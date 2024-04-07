Pet Project: Expensive pet food may not actually be worth it, according to experts

Is expensive pet food worth it? According to experts, not necessarily

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Do you have to spend more to get the quality food you need for your pet's health? According to veterinary experts, the answer is not necessarily.

As Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson explains, the higher price of premium pet food brands does not necessarily mean the nutritional value is better. It's often the cost of the ingredients, market demands, trends and advertising that drive the prices up.

Expensive ingredients like Omegas 3s, fresh meats, fruits, vegetables and spices can drive up pet food prices.

There is no risk in buying cheaper pet food as long as it meets specific qualifications.

If the packaging of the pet food says "complete and balanced" or has the letters "AFCO" then the food is nutritionally complete.

One trend that the experts say you shouldn't buy into is grain-free pet food. Dogs and cats do not require a grain-free diet.

The use of corn in a pet's diet is a concern for some, but current pet food on the market is incorporating less corn into its products. This is because corn prices have risen due to the demand for corn in ethanol production.

As a result, you may see more quinoa and sweet potato used as carbs in pet food, but according to Erickson, they are not that nutritionally different from corn.

Erickson says that as long as a pet is thriving on a pet owner's food of choice and that it meets the aforementioned qualifications, then the quality is sufficient.

However, Erickson does note that some animals require a special diet so it is important to make the appropriate revisions to match a pet's specific health needs.

Featured pets for adoption

Skye is described as a shy, sweet girl who prefers life outside of the shelter. She was brought to the shelter by the animal law enforcement team. Skye is open to meeting nice families and other low-key dogs.

Dexter is described as a lively and sweet boy who needs a person or family who can understand his exuberance. He would fit into a home that allows him to play and channel his energy into fun activities.

Lolo is a 15-year-old cat, described as talkative and loves other pets and food. He came in as a stray looking for a loving and supportive home.

If you're interested in learning more about these pawfect friends up for adoption contact the PSPCA at adoptions@pspca.org or call 215-426-6300.

You can also watch this week's full Pet Project interview with Erickson in the video player above. Stay tuned until the end to meet Skye, Dexter and Lolo.