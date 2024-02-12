Perkiomen Valley School Board overturns controversial bathroom policy

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – The Perkiomen Valley School Board overturned a controversial bathroom policy at a meeting Monday.

The board reversed Policy 720, which said that people on campuses can only use the bathrooms that correspond to the gender they were assigned at birth.

Those advocating for the LGBTQ+ community argued Policy 720 was unfair to transgender students. Those on the other side said the rule was a safety and privacy measure.

The board has now directed the policy committee to develop revised language on the issue.

This has been a divisive issue that has polarized the Perkiomen Valley School District community for months now.

In December, the board voted 5-4 to keep that policy in place with the understanding that members still needed more time to gather feedback on the issue. Last week during a four-hour board meeting, the board discussed the policy again.