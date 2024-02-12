Controversial bathroom policy up for debate again at Perkiomen Valley School District

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A controversial bathroom policy is up for debate again at a Montgomery County school board meeting Monday night.

The question is: Are you allowed to use a bathroom for the gender of which you identify, or must you use the bathroom for the gender you were assigned at birth?

This has been a divisive issue that has polarized the Perkiomen Valley School District community for months now.

Members will be voting Monday evening to possibly retire policy 720.

In October the school board enacted the policy, which says, "No person shall enter a restroom, locker room or shower that is designated for the use of the opposite sex." In other words, no student, faculty member, or school visitor could use a facility that did not correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth.

In December, the board voted 5-4 to keep that policy in place with the understanding that members still needed more time to gather feedback on the issue.

Last week during a four-hour board meeting, the discussion on the policy continued.

"We're not going to make anyone feel bad, but we cannot just continue to capitulate to please one group of students that's not fair to the whole group of students," Perkiomen Valley School Board member Jason Saylor said.

Those advocating for the LGBTQ+ community say this is an unfair policy for transgender students, while those on the other side argue the policy is a safety and privacy measure.

"To sit here and put that group down time and time again and say that they're wrong for being who they are, that, my friend, is not the mission of Perkiomen Valley School District," board member Dr. Tammy Campli said.

Policy 720 does allow for exceptions. If students feel the need or want extra privacy, regardless of the underlying reason, then they have the option to use a "single-user" restroom or locker room.

The school board meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Perkiomen Valley High School.