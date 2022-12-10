Watch CBS News
Crime

People honor Joseph Augustus Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

People pay respects and honor Joseph August Zarelli at cemetery
People pay respects and honor Joseph August Zarelli at cemetery 01:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the community are paying respects at the grave of Joseph Augustus Zarelli who, until Thursday, was only known as "The Boy in The Box." They are leaving flowers, wreaths and toys at his grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mt. Airy. 

319104131-637849851468649-8987059223466064718-n.jpg

An oversized Christmas ornament is engraved with Joseph's full name.

The 4-year-old was found dead 65 years ago, his body stuffed in a cardboard box. 

It took decades of detective work and scientific advances to finally identify him. 

Members of the community who stopped by said they wanted to honor Joseph's memory.

"I come here all the time to visit my husband and my parent's grave, and this is just heart-wrenching for me. So, I just wanted to do something nice," Madge Husar, of Briston Township, said. 

Authorities hope someone remembers Joseph Augustus Zarelli and can help them solve his murder, even after all these years. 

Police have not revealed who Joseph's parents are, only that they are dead. 

CBS3's Joe Holden was the first to tell you about the breakthrough in the Boy in the Box case.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 9, 2022 / 7:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.