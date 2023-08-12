Pennsylvanians jump at the opportunity to give back in support of Hawaii

Pa and NJ Red Cross volunteers going to Maui, Hawaii to help

MAUI, Hawaii (CBS) -- The devastating wildfires in Hawaii are leaving organizations from all over the country to help with relief efforts including volunteers across the Delaware Valley.

Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Manager and Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Ken Pagurek said two members from Pennsylvania arrived in Hawaii to help with relief efforts at around 11 p.m. EST Friday night.

"The teams started search operations last night. The folks from PA-TF1 are operational. They're conducting daylight search ops primarily using K9s in heavily damaged areas. There are roughly 1,700 structures in the search area."

Volunteers with both Pennsylvania and the New Jersey American Red Cross were deployed starting Saturday morning to assist with relief and health services.

Powerful flames fueled by intense winds from Hurricane Dora have left the historic town of Lahaina in Maui reduced to charred rubble.

It's a tourist destination that Fred Lehman and his family have visited throughout the years, most recently in June.

"When I see these pictures, I know exactly the streets. I know what buildings were there," Lehman said. "It's really just so sad, it really is."

However, this time he'll be going as an American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania volunteer with a mission to coordinate basic supplies for those who are displaced.

"For example, the containers they put the food in. We make sure the food folks have those. The forks, the knives, that stuff. As far as the shelters cots, the blankets," Lehman said.

He's not the only one taking the leap to go help Hawaii. Andrea Webb is a registered nurse, who's leaving for Hawaii tomorrow to help impacted families with health services as part of the Red Cross New Jersey region.

"We try to assist with helping them get their medication if they've lost them. We try to assist them with getting their medical equipment if they've lost that," Webb said.

Both Webb and Lehman say they'll be out in Hawaii for at least three weeks as they hope to work with locals to restore a piece of paradise.

Likewise, a Philly-based chef with strong ties to Hawaii is raising awareness about the help that's needed following the devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-turned-Philly transplant, Chef Kiki Aranita ran Poi Dog, a restaurant in Philly that served Hawaii's food for a number of years and has come out with several sauces that showcase the islands' flavors.

As a result of the response her food has seen in the area, she says she knows there's a love for Hawaii here in Philly.

"I know that many, many people in Philadelphia have visited Maui. I love Maui because you guys have come through my doors and told me so," Aranita said. "So, if you've ever taken from Maui — if you ever had the privilege of going there and enjoying it, then that would be a good time to donate."

Aranita says people need to make sure they're donating to reputable organizations like the Maui Food Bank or Maui United Way.

