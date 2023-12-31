Watch CBS News

Price hike coming to PA Turnpike tolls in 2024

On Jan. 7, Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will see a 5% increase. The Turnpike Commission says the most common toll will go from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass users, and jumps from $4.40 to $4.70 for Pay by Plate drivers.
